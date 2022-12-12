Anne Heche’s son Homer and his dad Coleman Laffon spend first Christmas together after her death

The family of the late Hollywood star, Anne Heche, is sharing a glimpse of their first Christmas since the tragic death of the actress. Both Anne’s ex-husband, Coleman Laffoon, and their son Homer Laffon, are spending time together this holiday season.

“Homer Heche has been through a lot,” Coleman wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of his 20-year-old son decorating the family’s Christmas tree. “To have him with us, capping the tree with a star, sharing his joy & loving and being loved by his family is a moment that takes my breath away. I want to share that moment here. We are lucky and grateful to have Homer with us. Three cheers for Ho-ho-Homer. We love you.”

Coleman has been open about how the death of the actress has affected their lives, previously posting a video on social media sharing his feelings. “One, I loved her and I miss her, and I’m always going to. Two, Homer is OK. He’s grieving, of course, and it’s rough — it’s really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he’s surrounded by family and he’s strong and he’s gonna be OK.”

Homer has had a difficult time following his mother’s passing, as he filed a request for control over her estate, however Anne’s ex, James Tupper, argued that Homer was not capable of the responsibility of managing the estate. Following the legal battle it was reported that Homer had been named general administrator of the estate, despite Tupper’s desires.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Homer previously stated. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”