Anne Heche will be laid to rest next to the biggest names in Hollywood

The unexpected death of Anne Heche definitely shocked Hollywood, after a tragic car accident in Los Angeles and the announcement of her passing, the actress will now be laid to rest in a place that honors her success and influential career in the film industry.

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is known as the place where many of the most fan-favorite stars have been laid to rest. After her cremation on August 18, Heche will be buried at the famous cemetery, next to Judy Garland, Jayne Mansfield, Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone, Hattie McDaniel, Mickey Rooney, and more.

Heche’s last film ‘Girl In Room 13’ is still scheduled to premiere in September. The network said during a panel at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour that the film will be released.

The actress was declared dead at age 53, after brain activity was absent due to the massive injury. However, Heche’s body remained on life support while her organs were evaluated for donation.

Following the fatal car crash after driving at high speed in Los Angeles, the Hollywood star suffered pulmonary injuries, burns, and a severe anoxic brain injury, and was rushed to the hospital, remaining in a coma and being treated for her injuries, until being declared “brain dead.”

The hospital staff made a special tribute for the actress after her donation, performing a ceremony called the Honor Walk. The staff lined the path and paid their respects from the organ’s donor hospital room, to the operating room.