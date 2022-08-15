Anne Heche receives Honor Walk after organs are donated: Celebrity friends react

Anne Heche will receive an Honor Walk for her organ donation after being taken off life support on Sunday, following a tragic car accident and a severe brain injury.

The actress was declared dead at age 53, after brain activity was absent due to the massive injury. However, Heche’s body remained on life support while her organs were evaluated for donation. A representative for Heche’s family informed CNN that a match had been found.

The hospital staff made a special tribute for the actress after her donation, performing a ceremony called the Honor Walk. The staff lined the path and paid their respects from the organ’s donor hospital room, to the operating room.

Following the fatal car crash after driving at high speed in Los Angeles, the Hollywood star suffered pulmonary injuries, burns, and a severe anoxic brain injury, and was rushed to the hospital, remaining in a coma and being treated for her injuries, until being declared “brain dead.”

Fans and friends of the actress shared emotional messages following the announcement, including Robert DeNiro, writing, “I’m very sad to hear of the tragic passing of Anne Heche. She was a wonderful actress and I enjoyed working with her tremendously in Wag the Dog.”

“My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children, family, friends and everyone who grieves,” Priyanka Chopra wrote, while Anne’s ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres wrote, “This is a sad day,” adding, “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.