Anne Heche’s estate battle between her son and ex-boyfriend continues: New documents

It seems the legal battle continues. Anne Heche’s son, Homer Laffoon, recently filed documents stating that he opposes the validity of emails sent in 2011 between the actress and her ex-boyfriend James Tupper, making him the executor of her estate.

“Mr. Tupper repeatedly refers to the email … as a ‘will.’ However — as a matter of law — the email does not qualify as either a holographic will or formal witnessed will,” the 20-year-old wrote on the court documents.

The filing also states that the emails fail “to satisfy the legal requirements for a valid formal witnessed will” as it was not signed by the actress “and does not have two witnesses who signed the document during [her] lifetime.”

This means that Homer claims to be “the person with the highest priority of appointment” and would be “legally entitled” to be appointed as administrator of her mother’s estate.

Homer filed a petition to be appointed as executor, requesting his half-brother, Atlas Tupper, to be listed with him as sole heirs following the tragic death of their mother. However a legal battle started when James, who is the father of Atlas, claimed that Anne sent him an email in 2011 making him executor of her estate.

“FYI in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks. My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children,” the email reads.

James states that Homer is “not suitable” to administer the estate of his late mother, even alleging that he changed the locks on Anne’s apartment to prevent him from entering the property.