What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - May 6

The Wilds (Prime Video)

“The Wilds” is back for a second season. The series follows a group of girls, all strangers, stranded on a desolate island for a mysterious reason. As the episodes progress, the backstory of each character is revealed and the reason for their stay on the island becomes clear.

The Pentaverate (Netflix)

Fans of Mike Myers will be happy to learn that he has a new series out on Netflix today. “The Pentaverate” is a six-episode series that follows a recently fired news anchor who then gets involved in an underground secret organization to get his job back.

Hatching (Hulu)

“Hatching” is a Finnish movie that’s gone viral due to its creepy and terrifying images, with a story that mixes the vibes of “Black Swan” and “E.T.” It follows a 12-year-old gymnast who finds a strange egg in the woods and cares for it at home until it hatches, spawning a creature that becomes girl’s closest friend but also wreaks havoc on her life.

The Staircase (HBO Max)