What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - May 6

The Wilds (Prime Video)
“The Wilds” is back for a second season. The series follows a group of girls, all strangers, stranded on a desolate island for a mysterious reason. As the episodes progress, the backstory of each character is revealed and the reason for their stay on the island becomes clear.
The Pentaverate (Netflix)
Fans of Mike Myers will be happy to learn that he has a new series out on Netflix today. “The Pentaverate” is a six-episode series that follows a recently fired news anchor who then gets involved in an underground secret organization to get his job back.
Hatching (Hulu)
“Hatching” is a Finnish movie that’s gone viral due to its creepy and terrifying images, with a story that mixes the vibes of “Black Swan” and “E.T.” It follows a 12-year-old gymnast who finds a strange egg in the woods and cares for it at home until it hatches, spawning a creature that becomes girl’s closest friend but also wreaks havoc on her life.
The Staircase (HBO Max)
HBO Max’s new series stars a talented cast that includes Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Parker Posey,Sophie Turner and more. “The Staircase” is based on the popular case of Kathleen Peterson, a wealthy businesswoman who was found dead at the bottom of a staircase. The main suspect is her husband, who, to this day, vouches for his innocence.
Gaslit (Starz)
“Gaslit” stars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, and it’s based on the first season of “Slow Burn,” a very famous political podcast. The story is based on the untold stories of the Watergate scandal, centering on Martha Mitchell (Roberts) an Arkansas socialite and wife of Nixon’s Attorney General, John N. Mitchell.
Drag Me to Hell (Hulu)
Sam Raimi is back in the director’s seat after spending almost a decade away, directing a little film called “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” “Drag Me to Hell” is one of his great works, equally fun and terrifying, following a woman cursed with eternal damnation after she denies a creepy old woman an extension on a home loan. Like “Beauty and The Beast,” but spooky and not romantic.
Zathura: A Space Adventure (Hulu)
“Zathura” is a “Jumanji” spinoff, based on the novel written by Chris Van Allsburg, who also wrote the source material for the first film. It’s a movie filled with little fun things, like a pre-Twilight Kristen Stewart, a baby Josh Hutcherson, lost astronauts, lizard-like aliens, asteroid showers, and so much more.