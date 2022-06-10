What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - June 10

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Ms. Marvel (Disney+)
“Ms Marvel” is the newest MCU addition, following Kamala Khan, a 16 year old fan of the Avengers and Carol Danvers, who struggles to fit in at school and to get a grip on her new powers.
First Kill (Netflix)
“First Kill” is based on a short story by successful novelist V.E. Schwab. The series follows two teen girls, a monster hunter and a vampire, who fall in love.
Peaky Blinders (Netflix)
The beloved series is back for its sixth and final season, following the ups and downs of the Peaky Blinders, a crime gang that rose in the aftermath of World War I.
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
“For All Mankind” is one of Apple TV+’s first series, and is back for a third season. The show depicts an alternate history of the world if the global space race never ended.
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear (Disney+)
The documentary follows the making of “Lightyear,” which will be released in theaters this week. The movie tracks the progression of the character of Buzz Lightyear over the years, featuring interviews with the writers and animators responsible for creating him.
No Time To Die (Prime Video)
The most recent and final Daniel Craig 007 movie is available to stream on Prime Video. “No Time To Die” is Bond’s most personal mission, expanding on Lea Seydoux’s character and providing a new villain played by Rami Malek.
Vida (Hulu)
The beloved Starz series is now available to stream on Hulu. “Vida” follows two estranged sisters who return home following the death of their mother.