What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - June 10

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

“Ms Marvel” is the newest MCU addition, following Kamala Khan, a 16 year old fan of the Avengers and Carol Danvers, who struggles to fit in at school and to get a grip on her new powers.

First Kill (Netflix)

“First Kill” is based on a short story by successful novelist V.E. Schwab. The series follows two teen girls, a monster hunter and a vampire, who fall in love.

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

The beloved series is back for its sixth and final season, following the ups and downs of the Peaky Blinders, a crime gang that rose in the aftermath of World War I.

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)