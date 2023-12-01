Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish to close out Saturday Night Live season as musical guests

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are closing out Saturday Night Live’s 2023 season. The two young musicians will serve as the musical guests for the two final episodes of the series, with Rodrigo performing on December 9th and Eilish performing on December 16th.

Rodrigo will be featured on the episode where Adam Driver will serve as host, while Eilish will be featured on the season finale, which will be hosted by Kate McKinnon. The latter two collaborated together on “Barbie,” with Eilish writing “What Was I Made For,” one of the main songs of the soundtrack, and McKinnon playing Weird Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and more. Eilish appearance marks her third Saturday Night Live episode. Rodrigo was featured on SNL on 2021, performing “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U,” from her debut record “Sour.”

Rodrigo and Eilish are some of the youngest and most succesful pop stars making music today. The two are often in the same social circles and have developed a friendship due to their similar circumstances. "I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia," said Eilish to the Los Angeles Times. "I have a song called 'Goldwing' from my last album that’s kind of about her. I’ve never said that to anyone. It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me."

"Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child. I felt so nervous," Eilish said. "I was worried about her. She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don’t know—I just felt very protective over her. And I feel that way to everyone."

©GettyImages



Eilish and Rodrigo at Variety Hitmakers

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish’s relationship

Olivia Rodrigo has also talked about Eilish and the importance of their relationship. “I just think she’s incredible,” she said to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s so cool to be able to look up to someone like her. I just really admire how confident she is and how she just marches to the beat of her own drum.”