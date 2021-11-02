Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony took place this past Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The night was filled with great moments from Jennifer Lopez, JayZ, Taylor Swing, Christina Aguilera and more celebs.
Scroll below to see the most memorable photos of the evening.
