Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley share emotional tribute to her late ex-fiancé Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley, are paying tribute to her ex-fiancé Shane Warne, following the unexpected death of the sportsman at the age of 52.

The actress and the Australian cricket player got engaged in 2011, after starting their romance in 2010. However the pair decided to call it quits in 2013, remaining good friends and keeping a close relationship with Elizabeth’s son, who was nine years old when the couple started dating.

“I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart,” Elizabeth wrote, posting a series of photos with Warne from their engagement, vacationing and spending time together. The sportsman reflected about her relationship with the actress during an interview in 2018, revealing that his “years with Elizabeth were the happiest of my life.”

Damian posted some family photos from the early 2010’s and shared an emotional message after the tragic news went public, “I’m still trying to wrap my head around this,” he stated, “SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family.”

Warne was found unresponsive in his villa, located on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand, as it was announced by his company on Friday, “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack.”