Vicente Fernández wins the Grammy for Best Regional Mexican Music Album 4 months after his death

Vicente Fernández passed away four months ago, and his life and music were honored last night at the 64th annual Grammys. The "King of Ranchera," posthumously won his fourth Grammy, and was included in a tribute to other musical artists who died in the past year. However, Fernández's fans were not too happy about the presentation of his award:



Fernández passed away on December 12, 2021, at the age of 81, in Guadalajara, Mexico. Last night the late Mexican singer won the Grammy for Best Regional Mexican Music Album for “A Mis 80s,” which was released on December 4, 2020.

“El Charro de Huentitán” has nine Latin Grammy Awards, fourteen Lo Nuestro Awards, and a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. But the awards presenter, American country singer Jimmie Allen, seemingly did not know who Fernández was or that he was no longer alive. “They’re not here either. So congratulations. This is a great honor to everyone that’s won tonight. Even though you can’t be here, it’s still special. I will accept this on their behalf,” Allen said after announcing his name.

The legendary singer’s fans were not too happy about the situation, taking to Twitter to discuss the awkward situation. “You guys need to get a Latino to present the Latin categories. The presenter tried, but he couldn’t pronounce the names and didn’t even know Vicente Fernandez is dead,” one user wrote.





During the ceremony, Fernandez was also included in the tribute that took place during what was supposed to be the Foo Fighters’ performance. Following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, there was a slideshow commemorating his life in place.

Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, andLeslie Edom Jr. then performed a medley of songs by the late Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November at age 91 while photos of late musical artists like Fernández, Virgil Abloh, Sarah Dash, Meat Loaf, Dusty Hill, Biz Markie, Betty Davis, Young Dolph, and DMX, showed on screen.