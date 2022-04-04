Therapist Delsy Sandoval shares how to combat mental health through art and creation

Delsy Sandoval is merging her life-long enthusiasm for the arts, passion for storytelling, and love for her community to new heights. The Guatemalan-American visual artist and licensed therapist launched the Ocu-Pasión Podcast – a heartfelt, globally engaged interview-style series that bridges culture and creativity by showcasing Latin American creators‘ experiences from all walks of life.

The podcast’s inspiring guests include Adassa, known for voicing Dolores Madrigal on Disney’s Encanto and being one of the vocalists on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart #1 Song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

©Ocu-Pasión podcast





Designer and Project Runway Winner Ashley Nell Tipton, Legendary Poet Luis J. Rodriguez, Business development coach and socialpreneur Ashley K. Stoyanov Ojeda, and many more have joined Sandoval in her free-flowing dialogue about mental healing and the world of creation.

“The creative arts encourage us to explore our inner worlds, exposing us to new ideas and experiences that may be the building blocks of healing,” Sandoval told HOLA! USA. “In Art, we can find space to explore complex feelings and expand our understanding of who we are and the possibilities of who we can become.”

Delsy creates a safe space for multi-hyphenated artists to share their unique stories and insights through intentional conversations in each episode. When off the mic, she uses the Ocu-Pasión social channel to connect Latin American creators and nurture a long-lasting community.

“My goal with Ocu-Pasión is to provide a space that enhances the presence of artists and visionaries within the culture, allowing creative thinkers of many roots to recognize their shared experiences and celebrate their value,” she added. “By highlighting the stories of artists and visionaries within our community, Ocu-Pasión creates a platform that celebrates the richness of our creative voices and empowers listeners to ignite their artistic curiosity and bring their visions to life.”

Listeners can tune into the latest episode of Ocu-Pasión every Sunday on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.