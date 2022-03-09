Travis Scott pledges $5 million in community-focused initiatives through newly launched Project HEAL

Through his newly launched Project HEAL--a long-term series of philanthropy and investment efforts--Travis Scott has pledged a whopping $5 million in community-focused initiatives.

The program just kicked off today with $1 million in scholarships for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Backed by the “Portland” rapper, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund will provide $10,000 grants to seniors with GPAs of at least 3.5 who risk not graduating due to financial adversity. The scholarship will help 100 students cross the finish line and earn diplomas, according to the press release.

“My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life,” Scott said in a statement. “He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big.”

He continued, “It’s in his spirit that we are creating projects and programs that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible.”

As for the rest of Travis’ pledge, future plans for Project Heal include addressing the mental health crisis through digital counseling and telephone hotlines, spearheaded by Dr. Janice Beal.

According to the press release, the initiative also plans to expand Scott’s CACT.US Youth Design Center at TXRX Labs in Houston, a nonprofit makerspace for aspiring artists, designers and tech innovators, as well as fund the previously announced U.S. Conference of Mayors Task Force on Event Safety and a tech-driven device that will address safety at large-scale live events.

Of course, Scott’s philanthropic push comes four months after his tragic Astroworld Festival, which left 10 attendees dead and hundreds injured. Following the incident, Travis canceled several concert appearances and delayed his next album, laying low ever since.

While nothing will bring back the lives that were lost duing his fesitval, giving back to the same community he hurt is definitely a good start.