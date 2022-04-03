Eva Longoria shared a photo with Roselyn Sanchez, celebrating her birthday. The two have been friends for years, with the old photo showing how much they know eachother. Eva wrote a sweet message, discussing how much she’s learned from Roselyn over the years. “Happiest birthday to one of my favorite people in the world @roselyn_sanchez My sister, my friend, my muse, my mentor! She taught me everything I needed to know about this business. She taught me what real sisterhood looks like. She taught me never to let them put the camera too low because it gives you a double chin. She WAS and IS the super star I will always look up to! This was the job where I met her, LA DRAGNET! Gurrrlllll we were babies!!! I love you more now and wish you all the happiness in the world! You deserve it!!” she wrote.