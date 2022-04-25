Camilla Cabello and her friends arrived on Coachella’s weekend two as the souls of the party. The songstress and her squad brought high energy and good vibes to the festival. Cabello and her crew rocked trendy festival looks that included denim, hats, crochet pieces, crop tops, bandanas, sunnies, and graphic t-shirts.

©GrosbyGroup



Camilla Cabello and her squad brought energy to Coachella

The 25-year-old “Bam Bam” and “Havana” singer’s outing comes after saying Harry Styles was her motivation to give a talent competition show a try. “I was 15, I was a huge One Direction fan, and I was like The Voice? X Factor? And I was like, ‘Well, One Direction will be at X Factor; I don’t know if they’ll be at The Voice, so let me audition for X Factor,’” Cabello recalls.

“This is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because obviously, that was like, ten years ago, but I literally was like, ‘I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles.’ I really believed that at the time,” she said.

Camila is also celebrating her new album. She dropped Familia on April 8. During her latest Elle Mexico cover, the star revealed how her first language connects her to her childhood. “When I speak in Spanish, the young parts of me come out, the ones that have been in my subconscious since I was born [when] I lived in Cuba and Mexico,” she told the publication in Spanish.

The 25-year-old Cuban native said that Spanish-language is her safe space. “It’s my most childish and innocent self, before the struggles and confrontations with mental health issues and everything that comes with growing up,” she shared.

According to the singer and actress, the name behind the album came after watching a Tiny Desk Concert on NPR. “I remember seeing C. Tangana’s Tiny Desk where there is a table with people around it, like a festive dinner, and I said to myself: ‘That’s what I want in my life,’” she recalls.