Coachella week 2 is ongoing, featuring more great performances from the world’s leading artists. Friday night’s event was hosted at the Empire Polo Club, and was capped off by Harry Styles, who was joined onstage by Lizzo. The two performed Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” while also performing some One Direction hits.

Other weekend highlights include Anitta, who took the stage for the second week in a row, and wowed people from all over the world, while artists like The Marias made their mark for the very first time. Scroll down to have a look at some of the best performances of the weekend: