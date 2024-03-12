Hot beauty trends on TikTok: From ‘Jelly Makeup’ to ‘Broccoli Freckles’

The beauty and cosmetic industry constantly evolves, and social media has significantly shaped the latest trends and techniques. One platform that has garnered a lot of attention in this regard is TikTok, which has become a hub for beauty enthusiasts to showcase their latest creations to millions worldwide.

TikTok has become a breeding ground for experimentation and creativity, and this is evident in the various trends that have emerged on the platform. Of these trends, several have stood out as particularly intriguing.

©Milk Makeup / Sephora





Let’s examine these trends and learn how they are inspiring people to push the boundaries of what’s possible, one viral video at a time.

Jelly Makeup

Jelly Makeup is a trend that involves using jelly-like products to create unique and mesmerizing looks. This can include everything from jelly lipstick to jelly blush. The result is a dewy, bouncy, and fresh-faced look that has captured the attention of millions of beauty enthusiasts worldwide.

Milk Makeup launched this year as the first-of-its-kind bouncy jelly texture makeup packed with vegan collagen, seawater, and aloe for a refreshing pick-me-up for the skin.

Broccoli Freckles

Broccoli Freckles, on the other hand, is a trend that involves using a piece of raw broccoli as a stippling brush and cream bronzer to create realistic freckles.

This trend has been embraced by those who want to add a playful and whimsical touch to their makeup looks, and it has certainly captured the imagination of many TikTok users.

Frosted Lips

The ‘90s frosted lips are back and being embraced by makeup enthusiasts on TikTok. The trend involves using shimmery lip products to create a frosted effect on the lips.

Glowtouring

Maybelline released a 4-in-1 product that can be used as a primer, concealer, highlighter, and BB cream all at once, but TikTokers found a new way to use it, and they call it “glowtouring.” In simple terms, this is the glowy version of contouring, and it is perfect for those seeking a dewy finish.