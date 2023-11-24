Unexpected eyeshadow and lipstick combination you would like to recreate during the festivities

The holiday season is here, and it’s time to start planning your festive makeup looks! If you want something unique and eye-catching, why not try an unexpected eyeshadow and lipstick combination?

Makeup enthusiasts love mixing two and three colors to create contrast and add interest to the eyes; however, makeup experts suggest sticking to one color and going bold on the lips.

Green eyeshodow in different skin tones

According to Celebrity Makeup Artist and Sephora’s Beauty Director David Razzano, pairing green and burgundy is the way to go this season. The creative told HOLA! USA would turn heads and make you the star of the party.

“This year, we’re seeing so much fun texture and color. We’re seeing a great mix of shimmers and glitters done in a really beautiful, chic, elevated way mixed with still wearable colors,” the expert told us. “You don’t have to be on a runway.”

Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP Bijoux Brilliance

David suggests bringing forest and magical tones to your makeup. “I love an unusual color shade like light shimmering green tones,” he said. “It gives that magical forest vibe. It’s such a fresh color. It’s something we rarely see. It works on every skin tone. So whether you’re fair and cool toned or deep and warm toned, it can pull these greens off and look divine.”

While many might think that a green eyeshadow should have muted lipstick, the expert suggests matching it with a rich burgundy topped with clear lipgloss to make the lips look juicy. “If you don’t venture much in your makeup, do want to take a step in that muted direction,” the expert suggests. “Now, if you’re a little more daring and want something exciting. Pair something green with a deep burgundy. That makes a delicious color combo for the holidays. I also love a green with a glossy orangey red.”

Burgundy lipstick in three different skin tones

It is essential to highlight that these suggestions are only for the combinations of lips and eyes, and the makeup artist suggests wearing “nothing else on the face, no blush, just mascara, that green shimmer, and a glossy red-orange or burgundy.”