More than your average Christmas movies

Let’s face it, you might be having a hard time getting into the holiday spirit, or maybe you are just tired of watching Home Alone over and over.

That’s why we bring you a list of alternative Christmas movies, that you didn’t know you needed until now!

Starting with the 80’s classic Lethal Weapon (1987)

Watch a young Mel Gibson play Martin Riggs, a Sergeant haunted by the death of his wife solving a criminal case during Christmas time.

'Lethal Weapon' (1987)

The Stanley Kubrick film that features Hollywood royalty on Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Go back in time when everyone was obsessed with the legendary celebrity couple, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

This film gets darker and darker as the pair attend a Christmas party in Manhattan, however we promise you won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen in true Kubrick style.

'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

If you are looking for an Oscar-worthy performance STALAG 17 (1953)

We all love a good old Hollywood movie, however this one is actually based on a true story, following a group of American soldiers, as they spend Christmas being prisoners during World War II.

This Broadway adaptation was filmed in California during the rainy season, setting the scene for an incredible set design that gives you an insight into the 50’s flicks.

William Holden

The iconic horror movie that terrified a whole generation Gremlins (1984)

Steven Spielberg and Joe Dante really wanted to frighten everyone with these sweet little creatures that turn into diabolical monsters when they get wet.

Dive into the world of Tim Burton with the cult classic Edward Scissorhands (1990)

This might be one of my favorite movies of all time, with the aesthetically pleasing set and costume design, the fascinating acting of Johnny Depp and Halloween queen Winona Ryder, and the emotional story of Edward encountering the ways of society during Christmas.

Johnny Depp and Wynona Ryder

The quintessential action movie Die Hard (1998)

Watch the golden age of Bruce Willis in this must-watch action film that catapulted him into stardom, following police detective John McClane as he is caught up in a terrorist attack in a Los Angeles skyscraper.

Bruce Wills