Kelly Ripa gives her and Mark Consuelos’ son Joaquin an at-home haircut - how’d she do?

The TV host reveals her hairstyling skills during her live show

By Jannely Espinal

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son Joaquin Antonio Consuelos has the full benefits of a barbershop without having to leave his premises. The mother-of-three admitted she might have a future as a hairdresser as she has mastered haircut skills while in quarantine. “I’ve cut every member of our family’s hair now during quarantine because I am not still brave enough to head into a hair salon,” mentioned Kelly during Live with Kelly and Ryan. It’s understandable Kelly doesn’t want to head into a hair salon to avoid infectious diseases, but now that she has honed her skills, the actress is saving about $500 per haircut. “You know how haircuts are so expensive for men now?” added Kelly.

Joaquin Antonio Consuelos gets a haircut©@instasuelos
Kelly Ripa gives her son Joaquin a personalized haircut

The 49-year-old actress confessed Joaquin’s hair is easy to cut because of his dense, straight, shiny and coarse texture. In the timelapse video, Kelly is cutting her 17-year-old son’s hair while layering and styling his hair with more dimension. While the result was unexpected, Joaquin confessed he initially was nervous about the process, “We might not actually have to go to the barbershop ever again. This is like a game-changer.” And Joaquin might be right because the layering came out to perfection. “I think I did a pretty good job,” added Kelly, who also recently revealed her go-to product for her grays.

Though Joaquin joined the live show briefly, Kelly praised her son and confessed he is a straight-A student, but sometimes this can be torturing for her and her husband. “We relish in punishing our kids,” she quipped. During a parent and teacher conference, the TV host said the school had zero complaints about her son and that Joaquin’s behavior is outstanding. Aside from being a star pupil, Joaquin is also a star athlete and very good at math according to Kelly.

