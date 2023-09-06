In a groundbreaking collaboration that bridges art and beauty, two iconic French institutions, the Louvre and Lancôme, have joined forces to embark on an extraordinary journey. This unprecedented partnership, launched on September 1st, is a creative exploration through centuries of art history, seeking the essence of beauty as it evolves through time.

©Lancôme



Lancôme and the Louvre fuse art and beauty in a groundbreaking collaboration

As the most famous museum in the world, the Louvre has long been a symbol of cultural heritage, while Lancôme, the leading French beauty brand, has been empowering women worldwide for decades. Together, they aim to inspire a dynamic dialogue between art and beauty that transcends eras, geographies, and cultures in our modern world.

A True Meeting of Cultures and Identities

The Louvre, often called the heart of art and culture, is a veritable treasure trove of human creativity. With its vast and diverse collection, the Louvre is a universal museum, a meeting place of cultures that have shaped human identity throughout history. From the enigmatic smile of the Mona Lisa to the imposing grandeur of the Winged Victory of Samothrace, the Louvre houses works that span the spectrum of artistic expression.

In this unprecedented collaboration, the Louvre invites us to delve into its vast collection to explore the multifaceted concept of beauty. The result is a collection of Lancôme products that draw inspiration from the museum’s timeless artistry.

The Lancôme x Louvre Collection

The Lancôme x Louvre collection celebrates art, culture, and the enduring pursuit of beauty. It encompasses a range of products, each with a unique connection to the Louvre’s rich heritage and artistic masterpieces.

Among them is the Lancôme x Louvre Richelieu Wing Palette. This makeup palette pays tribute to the sculpture of Corine, a Greek poet from the 5th century BC, showcased in the Richelieu wing of the Louvre.

©Lancôme



Lancôme and the Louvre fuse art and beauty in a groundbreaking collaboration

The palette, a creation of renowned makeup artist Lisa Eldridge, draws inspiration from the gallery’s captivating play of light, sculptural reliefs, and the profound beauty of the artworks. With shades that echo the museum’s magnetic allure, this palette reflects the silent yet astonishing beauty within us all.

©Lancôme



Lancôme and the Louvre fuse art and beauty in a groundbreaking collaboration

Skincare fanatics can also collect the Lancôme x Louvre Advanced Génifique Serum. The Goddess Hygie, symbolizing health and wellbeing, is the muse for the limited edition Lancôme x Louvre Advanced Génifique Serum. Drawing inspiration from this embodiment of vitality, Lancôme’s advanced formula aims to restore skin radiance, making every woman feel like a goddess in her own right. Adorned with artistic flair, the packaging is a visual ode to the Louvre’s heritage.

©Lancôme



Lancôme and the Louvre fuse art and beauty in a groundbreaking collaboration

If lipsticks are your thing, the Lancôme x Louvre collection includes several shades. Lips have always held a special place in storytelling, both in antiquity and today. In this partnership with the Musée du Louvre, Lancôme introduces the L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick collection, inspired by four chosen muses from the museum’s art pieces.

©Lancôme



Lancôme and the Louvre fuse art and beauty in a groundbreaking collaboration

Each shade tells a unique mythical story and encourages women to embrace their strength and beauty. With names like “French Drama 200,” “French Tea 274,” “Celestial Rose 105,” and “French Touch 196,” these lipsticks encapsulate the spirit of the Louvre’s masterpieces.

Related Video: Are eye creams effective at treating wrinkles? Loading the player...