Zendaya uses this surprising $10 drugstore buy for high-wattage glow on a budget

Zendaya’s red-carpet looks are legendary – she launched her own app in 2016 to give an insight into how to recreate her flawless makeup looks along with her own YouTube channel – and the Euphoria star as made it clear that when it comes to what she puts on her face, less is certainly more. The actress and singer is a big fan of the natural, dewy look and easy multi-use makeup buys, and she’s revealed that one of her favorite highlighting products is actually a drugstore skin ointment that costs less than $10!
Zendaya's 14 best looks will give you serious style inspiration
Eiza González, Zendaya and more stars bringing ‘70s style back this season
In one of her online tutorials, the actress starts by layering translucent powder and concealer and then focuses on the products that give her a gorgeous shine and radiance, such as cream blush and highlighter. The whole look and all the products she uses are geared to be multi-use and travel-friendly. Her secret weapon is a tube of Aquaphor ($9.58 Amazon) which she uses on her lips and cheekbones by dabbing it on gently with her fingers.
“It looks like sweat, but it’s not,” Zendaya says while applying the balm and warns that if “you tend to have a shiny nose, don’t do this!” She then puts highlighter with a brush over the balm to fix it in place and add extra glow. Then, the natural look is finished with clear lip gloss.
Natural and organic makeup brands that actually work like magic
Aquaphor is an all-round miracle balm that can be used to treat dry skin on the hands, heels, elbows and lips. So be like Zendaya and try out use low-cost multi-use products to up your beauty game!