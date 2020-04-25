Zendaya uses this surprising $10 drugstore buy for high-wattage glow on a budget

Zendaya’s red-carpet looks are legendary – she launched her own app in 2016 to give an insight into how to recreate her flawless makeup looks along with her own YouTube channel – and the Euphoria star as made it clear that when it comes to what she puts on her face, less is certainly more. The actress and singer is a big fan of the natural, dewy look and easy multi-use makeup buys, and she’s revealed that one of her favorite highlighting products is actually a drugstore skin ointment that costs less than $10!



©Youtube



‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya is a fan of less is more: mimimal makeup and simple tools

In one of her online tutorials, the actress starts by layering translucent powder and concealer and then focuses on the products that give her a gorgeous shine and radiance, such as cream blush and highlighter. The whole look and all the products she uses are geared to be multi-use and travel-friendly. Her secret weapon is a tube of Aquaphor ($9.58 Amazon) which she uses on her lips and cheekbones by dabbing it on gently with her fingers.

©Amazon



Aquaphor is a dermatologists’ favorite, because it can soothe and reduce visible dryness on your skin whether your lips, elbows cuticles or feet. It’s also perfect for a touch of shine on your visage!

“It looks like sweat, but it’s not,” Zendaya says while applying the balm and warns that if “you tend to have a shiny nose, don’t do this!” She then puts highlighter with a brush over the balm to fix it in place and add extra glow. Then, the natural look is finished with clear lip gloss.

©GettyImages



Zendaya’s low cost secret weapon is perfect for use on the cheek bones to add glow to the face

Aquaphor is an all-round miracle balm that can be used to treat dry skin on the hands, heels, elbows and lips. So be like Zendaya and try out use low-cost multi-use products to up your beauty game!