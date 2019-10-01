If you want to look as if you've been lightly sun-kissed, the best that you can do is select a BB Cream with a more intense shade but not far from your natural skin color. The key will be to try it, just as you would when choosing a foundation, to get the exact tone. Remember that although the cream appears brown, whitish, or even grayish, it will add the right shade of color to your skin while nourishing and protecting, so you can achieve a smooth, uniform, and fresh effect.