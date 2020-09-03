Fellow curlfriends leave all the entanglements to Jada Pinkett-Smith! We know textured hair often gets tangled up in a mess of misconceptions, but knot today! Miko Branch, CEO of Miss Jessie’s, an award-winning, Black-owned, curly haircare brand, is breaking down the top five myths versus facts about naturally textured hair.

Branch is well known in the beauty industry, and her expertise and products are loved by many celebrities, including Alicia Keys, Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Tanika Ray, Zendaya, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, and many more.

If you want to restore your pattern or learn how to maintain your curl power, the first thing you need to do is understand that others’ opinions are not facts. This means that just because you or someone you know grew up with certain beliefs about hair, they don’t necessarily reflect the reality or even other people’s experiences -- yes, that includes the false notion that curly hair is unprofessional.

Your mane is your crown, and according to herstory -- okay fine! History -- this symbolic adornment represents “power, legitimacy, victory, triumph, honor, and glory, as well as immortality, righteousness, and resurrection.” Keeping that in mind, as the beautiful queen that you are, you should never let your crown dim its light.

Unfortunately, you can‘t have luscious curls just by dreaming about it, but if you follow the below tips you can definitely rock healthy textured hair.

#1 myth: Textured hair is “bad hair.”

FACT: Textured hair is naturally beautiful! It is versatile, vibrant, and unique.

#2 myth: Only women of color have textured hair.

FACT: No matter the ethnicity, women of all backgrounds can have wavy, curly, coily, and kinky hair genetic traits – whether they are Black, Latina, White, Jewish, Italian, etc.

#3 myth: You don’t need to wash textured hair often.

FACT: Naturally, textured hair should be washed once or twice a week - using hydrating cleansers at the root and rich conditioners mid-shaft to the ends. A deeply nourishing treatment once a week also works wonders to restore, renew, and replenish hair. Branch recommends treatment with shea and avocado butter.

#4 myth: Textured hair is easy to manage.

FACT: Naturally textured hair tends to be dry, fragile and takes special care in locking in much-needed moisture.

#5 myth: Textured hair grows slow.

FACT: Naturally textured hair grows at the same rate as straight hair, about half an inch each month. The hair pattern experiences shrinkage, so it may look as though there hasn’t been growth. Gently stretch the strand with your fingers to see the length.

The hair care expert recommends a treatment full of Shea butter and Centella extract.