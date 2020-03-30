Colorful and bold prints, velvet suits, bell-bottoms, head to toe suede, crochet.... That’s right, the funky fashion trends that were popular in the ‘70s are making a comeback. And although what goes around comes around, and other decades are also making an appearance this season, styles from the disco era are grooving back into celebrity wardrobes and are stronger than ever.

Seventies-inspired looks were featured on the runways at the world’s most important fashion shows, with the confident and relaxed style that emerged when women’s liberation was at the forefront are a recurring theme. Think Bianca Jagger, Pam Grier, Jane Birkin, Diana Ross and Farrah Fawcett and check out how celebrities are embracing these retro looks from the decade of counterculture, disco, funk and fun that left its mark on the 20th century and beyond.