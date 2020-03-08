Retro suede is back! Here’s how to rock it like your fave celebs

When it comes to spring trends, retro vibes are the order of the day. On the runways, we saw 1960s palettes in mustard, sage, pastels and burnt orange swirling through psychedelic and bohemian patterns in proposals by Christopher Kane, Marc Jacobs, Prada and Etro while the 1970s Studio 54-style disco collar returned on revamped jackets and coats by JW Anderson, Lanvin, Ferragamo and Paco Rabanne.

One of our favorite throwback trends though is the return of brown suede – both real and faux – that was seen on the catwalks of Alberta Ferreti and Altuzarra and has already found itself to mainstream stores like Zara. Soft suede in hues from caramel to deep chocolate can be found in miniskirts (best matched with knee-high white boots for a Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood vibe) boot cut ‘70s trousers and ‘90s style duster jackets.

©GettyImages



Victoria Justice channeled Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood and vintage spirit at NYFW

The recycling of trends will never cease to play a huge role in fashion. “We're seeing the fashion crowd shift from the stark minimal '90s-inspired looks to a brighter, looser, more colorful aesthetic,” says Madison Guest, the celebrity stylist whose clients include Victoria Justice. The actress channeled the retro spirit at the Alice + Olivia fashion show at New York Fashion Week, with high white boots paired with a knee-length coat and a box pleated mini skirt in brown suede.



©GettyImages



Kaia Gerber embraced the ‘90s suede look with a duster coat

Slowly but surely, celebrities are introducing a fun-loving vintage style into their looks, whether bohemian, grunge or country. Kaia Gerber has already been spotted in loose-fitting, indigo double denim, and rocked a brown suede duster from Fendi for a ‘90s vibe.

©GettyImages



Zoe Kravitz Zoe Kravitz in a suede jacket and a printed shirt from Saint Laurent



Suede is light enough to be worn in spring with pants, shorts, or dresses. Zoe Kravitz, attended the premiere of High Fidelity in a short suede Western jacket from Saint Laurent over another of the brand's vintage-feel pieces: a print peach printed shirt with a Johnny collar. The Big Little Lies star’s look is perfect if you don’t want to plunge straight into a bolder head-to-toe suede look.

©GettyImages



Luna Blaise-d the trend trail with her take on garments that sparked new trends during the soulful '70s



Actress and singer Luna Blaise also went for a biker jacket – a major trend of the season – in soft suede, paired with wide-leg pants and platform shoes. The modern look transported us right back to the ‘70s in style.

