Kate Middleton switches style gears in 70s retro chevron print - get the look

As 2020 kicks off Kate Middleton seems to be busier than usual and looks as fabulous as ever. On a recent trip to the UK city of Birmingham, the trendy royal opted for some dark, wide leg pants and a chevron print blouse that grabbed everyone’s attention.

©GettyImages



The Duchess of Cambridge knows that the chevron print never goes out of style

This look has us time-traveling back to the ‘70s with its geometric print and strong colors. Perfect for giving an elegant twist to an outfit and for dedicated followers of fashion like the Duchess of Cambridge. She opted for teal, a color that she’s used on various occasions and which sets off her brunette locks to a tee!



©Saks Off 5th



The geometric pattern caused a stir in the 70s and seems to be making a resurgence again this season

Zigzag Pattern

Chevron is one of fashion’s most classic prints and is characterized by a succession of inverted ‘v’s that create multiple lines, simulating a zigzag pattern. Usually printed on sumptuous fabrics, in strong colors, it’s best to just chose one item in this print for your outfit and let it be the protagonist. A necktie blouse like the Meredith Printed Tie-Neck Bell-Sleeve Blouse by Alice + Olivia is a great option and can be found in Saks Off 5th for $149.99.

©Net-a-Porter



Chevron prints often combine two, three or up to six different colors

Chic and cool

Kate Middleton is a fan of patterned clothes – from polka dots to tartan – she’s worn them all. And chevron is a great choice for showing off the female form without focusing on any ‘problem areas’. The retro vibe it has going on also makes it a firm favorite – so why not go for a top such as the Draped printed silk crepe de chine shirt by Peter Do, in neutral tones and a detachable part on one of the sleeves (Net-a-Porter, $342).

©Revolve



Blouses with this graphic motif will make you stand out from the crowd

Day to night style

Chevron has long been associated with English military insignia, the French textile industry and – of course – with firms such as Missoni, who have made it their emblem. One of its great advantages is that it works well for day or night events. Adding a bit of shine ups the glamour stakes – for example in this Primadonna Top by ASTR the Label (Revolve, $98) which can easily be combined with pants or a mini skirt.

Multicolored, subtly modern and retro at the same time, the chevron print is gradually coming back into style. With a gentle push from the likes of Kate Middleton, it’s bound to be on trend for a good while.