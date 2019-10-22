For the past few seasons, white footwear has been gaining popularity, becoming the focal point for many an outfit and making its way onto our list of wardrobe basics whether in spring, summer, fall or winter.

And not only are we loving white for sneakers and ankle booties, but we're also embracing white knee-high boots as one of our favorite pieces in our closet! Evoking 1960s glam, they look great with everything from miniskirts to maxi dresses, jeans and beyond.

But what outfit do you wear with white boots, and what are the best models out there? Scroll through to find out!