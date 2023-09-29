Pumpkin Spice makeup takes over Fall 2023

As the air turns crisp and leaves begin to paint the world in hues of red and gold, social media is buzzing with the excitement of fall. It’s a season celebrated for cozy evenings, flavored hot drinks, and the return of beloved shows like Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

Alongside this anticipation for autumnal delights comes a trend with makeup enthusiasts eagerly embracing the changing seasons: Pumpkin Spice Makeup. In Fall 2023, this makeup trend is stealing the spotlight, making it the perfect choice to complement your cozy knitwear, woolly scarves, and knee-high leather boots.

The Pumpkin Spice Makeup Craze

Pumpkin Spice Makeup isn’t just a fleeting fad; it’s a phenomenon that’s taken the beauty world by storm. Google searches for “Pumpkin Spice Makeup” have surged by 81% in the past 30 days, while TikTok users have viewed the #pumpkinspicemakeup hashtag over 4.3 million times and counting. This trend is poised to dominate the makeup scene in the upcoming months.

Nick Drewe, a trend expert at Wethrift, sheds light on the viral trend: “During the summer, many opt for lighter makeup looks to embrace their natural features. However, as we transition into fall and prepare for cooler weather, the Pumpkin Spice Makeup trend offers a perfect opportunity to switch up your look.”

The Elements of Pumpkin Spice Makeup

Pumpkin Spice Makeup is a darker, more fall-friendly take on the popular summer makeup trends like ‘Latte Makeup’ and ‘Strawberry-Girl Makeup.’ At its core, it’s a monochromatic style that harmonizes eyeshadow, eyeliner, bronzer, highlighter, and lip color to create a cohesive and seasonal look.

The dominant colors associated with Pumpkin Spice Makeup are burnt oranges, rich browns, and glistening bronzes. These hues mimic the warm and inviting shades of our favorite hot beverages, the aroma of cinnamon spices, vibrant pumpkins, and the cascade of amber leaves that blanket the ground.

Creating the Pumpkin Spice Look at Home

To recreate the Pumpkin Spice Makeup look at home, consider the following tips:

Monochromatic Harmony: Embrace the monochromatic approach by choosing eyeshadows and eyeliners that match your bronzer and highlighter. Coordinating your lip color with this palette is key to achieving a seamless look.

Customizable Orange: The extent of orange in your makeup is a matter of personal preference. Pair a clear lip gloss with a brown lip liner for a subtler autumn vibe. This offers a more earthy and wearable interpretation of the trend.

Bronzer as Eyeshadow: Use your bronzer as eyeshadow to add depth and warmth to your eyes. This clever DIY hack ensures your eyeshadow perfectly complements your cheekbones, enhancing the overall autumnal effect.

Opt for Brown Eyeliner and Mascara: Substitute your usual black eyeliner and mascara for brown counterparts. Apply brown eyeliner to the outer corners of your eyes to create a softer, smokier look that can be seamlessly blended with your brown or orange eyeshadow.

