Jennifer Lopez’s TikTok fresh Pumpkin Spice makeup look is a Thanksgiving must

Right after Thanksgiving, the pumpkin spice season will soon become a thing of the past as people start indulging in peppermint flavors. Fortunately, Jennifer Lopez has taken to TikTok to share her pumpkin-inspired look, perfect for bidding farewell to the season.

Pumpkin spice makeup, which features oranges, bronze, and ochre shades over brown, is related to the latte makeup trend; therefore, it is one of the most effortless looks to switch and play around, depending on your outfit.

©Jennifer Lopez





Jennifer Lopez’s look is a must if you want to keep it fresh during your Thanksgiving dinner. Find below how to recreate it.

Key tones: Brown and ochre eye shadows for the win

Lopez used Tom Ford’s Eyeshadow Quad in Desert Fox in her video. She began applying a brown eyeshadow in the shape of an arch. She then proceeds to apply a light ochre eye shadow over her lids.

Keep it simple on the rest of the face

Jennifer used her fingertips to tap the JLo Beauty liquid peach highlighter onto her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose.

©Jennifer Lopez





The cherry on top

To finish, she outlined her lips with a brown lip liner and then applied the JLo Beauty Beso Balm, which gives a plumper look with a glossy finish.