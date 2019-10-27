Lancer explained to The Beauty Shop Blog that glycolic acid is one of the ingredients that should not be missing in the boudoir, as it helps in the removal of dead skin cells. The famous dermatologist is recognized for the effectiveness of his products, and his clients include celebs such as Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham.

One of the products in his 10 percent glycolic acid line is Caviar Lime Acid Peel ($90.00), indicated for dull and stressed skins. It owes its name to lime caviar, an Australian fruit naturally rich in AHA. Using it improves the appearance of the pores and the tone of the skin. In addition, it provides shine by removing opaque cells from the surface.