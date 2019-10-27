Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Have you ever wondered what is Jennifer Lopez's secret to a complexion that is always so clean and super bright? Years go by and her face doesn't show lines of expression that would betray her 50 years of life. It's no secret to anyone that the singer loves to dance and trains very hard, eats healthy food, and also takes great care of her skin, but there's a detail that she revealed to People magazine, and it is that she always includes glycolic acid products in her skincare routine.
