What is gastritis and why antacids aren’t always the answer

Gastritis is an inflammation of the stomach lining that occurs when the acidic gastric juices that break down our food attack the stomach’s own walls. It occurs when the mucus-lined protective barrier is damaged, for example by substances like alcohol or painkillers such as ibuprofen or aspirin, or by a bacterium called helicobacter pylori. Severe stress can also play a part.

Gastritis can be sudden (acute form) or develop over time (chronic).

Symptoms

These may be only mild, and easily mistaken for simple indigestion. A burning sensation in the pit of the stomach, nausea and vomiting are more definite. If these symptoms are frequent or accompanied by more severe ones - such as blood in vomit or stool - you should see a physician as soon as possible.

Untreated, gastritis can lead to stomach ulcers. And, since many of its symptoms are shared with other illnesses, it is always best to get a medical opinion.

Diagnosis

Tests may include endoscopy of the esophagus and stomach, blood and stool tests, to determine both that gastritis is the problem and what has caused it.

Treatment

If gastritis is due to excessive intake of alcohol or painkillers it may be enough to stop using these.

In the case of H pylori infection the doctor will prescribe antibiotics to kill the bacteria.

To allow the stomach to heal, drugs called proton pump inhibitors and histamine (H-2) blockers are used to reduce the amount of stomach acid produced.

Antacids, which neutralize existing acid, can provide rapid pain relief.

Bicarbonate of soda, which many people have in their kitchen cabinets, is an antacid often used as a home remedy, and others are sold over the counter in pharmacies. But it is important to be aware that antacids should only be taken occasionally, because if taken for a long time they can cause side effects such as constipation, diarrhea or even kidney stones or osteoporosis.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.