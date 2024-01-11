It’s January 10th, which means it’s Houseplant Appreciation Day. Houseplants are the perfect way to add life and beauty to your space. Even if you don’t have a “green thumb” or a ton of time to spend on them, as long as you have access to water, there are plenty of low-maintenance options for you. Despite looking pretty, there are various benefits of them, including improved air quality by absorbing pollutants, enhanced mood, increased productivity, and concentration. So if you have the means, head out to your local plant shop today to celebrate and bring home one of these easy green beauties.