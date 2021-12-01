Art Basel: Discover the reason behind the $1,000 cup of Colombian coffee

Art Basel Week has officially started, and what better way to get in the mood than with a one of a kind cup of Coffee, made with a rare variety of Sidra from Quindio, Colombia, for the incredible price of $1,000.

Now you can discover all about the unique coffee, presented in the highly anticipated pop-up shop in collaboration with artist Danny Casale, also known as Coolman Coffeedan, The Art Plug founder Marcel Katz and Superlost Coffee.

Taking place at The Bagel Club in Wynwood, art and coffee lovers can check out the $1000 cup of coffee and enter a futuristic speakeasy with exclusive artwork, open to the public and as the artist declared, the vibes are totally free, “so good vibes, zero dollars.”

©The Art Plug





The coveted coffee has been described as “a mutation of the Bourbon heirloom variety originally discovered in Ecuador,” with a multi-stage fermentation cycle of 4 days at Finca Campo Hermoso in Colombia by coffee producer Edwin Noreña.

The co-founder of Superlost Coffee, David Roa, explains the importance of shining a light on Latin American farmers, bringing this special edition of Sidra to one of the most important international art fairs.

Casale is making his official debut in Miami Art Week, following a successful year, including the launch of his new book ‘Ur Special: Advice for Humans from Coolman Coffeedan,’ delivering “a much-needed jolt of positivity and humor to ease even the sourest of spirits.