Here’s everything you need to know about eating avocados daily

Healthy is in! Dieting trends are including more and more fruit, vegetables and any green foods such as avocados. We already know that this super-food contains healthy fats that contribute to the elimination of bad cholesterol, but is eating it every day going too far? Could excessive consumption of this food lead to weight gain?

In the midst of this healthy living boom, the avocado gets more and more attention every day

Senior Director of Nutrition Communications at the International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation, Kris Sollid, explained to POPSUGAR that “avocados are one of the most complete foods you can eat. [ . . . ] But even though avocados are packed with nutrients, they do have more calories than most other fruits and vegetables.”

The benefits of eating avocado:

It provides 14% of your recommended daily allowance of potassium, magnesium and fiber.

It helps to control cholesterol levels: according to a study by Penn State University, eating avocado every day could help fight bad cholesterol.

It improves circulation and cardiovascular health in general.

It prevents signs of premature skin aging.

It contains Lutein, an antioxidant essential for ocular health.

It's rich in vitamins C, E, K, and B5 and Provitamin A.

It contains vegetable fats rich in Omega-3.

It has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and organoleptic properties.

It contains Xantophylls, which help avoid premature wear and tear on the joints over time, making it a must-eat for athletes.

It helps reduce the risk of diabetes by limiting insulin and glucose in the blood.



Is avocado fattening?

The nutrition expert explained that “eating more calories than your body needs is what causes weight gain, regardless of the foods those calories come from.” The important thing is to find the ideal portion size. Once you've done this, eating avocado will probably help you shed a few unwanted pounds rather than put them on.

Eating fresh avocado also promotes weight loss by keeping you feeling full for longer. This was shown in a study by the Illinois Institute of Technology published in the journal Nutrients.

How much avocado should you eat?

“One serving is equal to about one third of an avocado and contains around 76 calories. If you consume half an avocado, you're looking at about 114 calories, and if you go for a full avocado, roughly 227 calories,” said Sollid.



He also confirmed that “The type of fat you eat matters more than the amount.” When you look at it like this, while portion size is a factor, you should limit yourself to eating sources of healthy, non-saturated fats such as seafood, nuts, flax, and oils like canola and soy.

Avocado makes an excellent dessert due to its creaminess. Just mix 2 avocados, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, a teaspoon of grated lemon peel, a dash of vanilla essence, and 5 tablespoons of sugar. Follow the normal ice cream-making process, and enjoy!

How can you eat avocado?

Avocado is a very versatile ingredient, you can simply cut yourself up a portion to accompany a dish or mix it into salads, crush it to spread on breakfast toasts, to flavor lunch sandwiches or delight yourself with delicious homemade guacamole. The choice is yours!

