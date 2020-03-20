Growing up we would watch out abuelas pull out some OG cookware every time she would make a homemade sofrito or adobo (which she’d probably store in a tub of butter). Not only do things like a pilón and a caldero bring back delicious memories, but they also have a way of tying us back to our ancestors cooking techniques. Regardless of the appetizing or painful memories they bring (like flipping tortillas with your fingers because that’s they only way to do it), these are all things that a Latino needs in their cooking arsenal.