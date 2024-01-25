News broke out recently that Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Grainge, are expecting their first baby together. In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Sofia shared that she learned about the pregnancy early on and that her husband, Elliot, was very supportive throughout the experience.

“[Elliot] is such a sweet guy, he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive,” Sofia shared with Vogue.

She also shared how they shared the news with family members, saying, “I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from #MilanFashionWeek. Everyone was like, ‘Ooooh, Hermes!’”

What is Sofia Richie expecting?

It’s a girl!According to Richie, her daughter is a Gemini baby. “She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” she says. “I love the YouTubes and the TikToks – even before I was talking about getting pregnant – of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink. She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too. I think it’s so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He’s very sensitive.”

“From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I have been going crazy online,” she says. “I have so many ideas – just cute and girly.” Sofia also said she is saving items to pass down. “I’ve held onto things, and thought, ‘Oh my daughter will have this one day,’” she says. “I have a lot of little bags to pass down. I have a lot in mind.”

How’s Sofia Richie as a mom?

“I want to raise a smart, kind person,” she says. “I really value manners and being polite and being kind to everyone because that was instilled in me at a young age. Being someone’s best friend and helping guide them in life down a certain path. I’m so excited to hold someone’s hand through that, but most of all, to have my lifelong best friend like that.”

“I want to be protective but not too overly protective, and find that balance,” she continues. “I want to be involved, but not too involved. I need to find that balance and groove. I want my child to be a child, I’m not going to publicise my child on Instagram. I don’t plan to take that approach because I want my kid to have the option to do what she wants with her life. If she wants to be a private person, I want her to be able to make that choice, and if she wants to be a public person, she can make that choice for herself.”

Now that the news is out, Sofia is excited to “shout it from the rooftops” and enjoy the final stretch of her pregnancy. We wish the happy couple all the best as they prepare for the arrival of their little one.