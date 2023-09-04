Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner on the verge of divorce?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, previously hailed as one of Hollywood’s most solid couples, have recently found themselves amidst persistent rumors casting doubt on the future of their relationship. These rumors began circulating recently when the actor was photographed at a public event without his wedding ring, fueling speculation about their relationship’s status. While fans are holding onto hope and clinging to the belief it’s all talk, TMZ reported over the weekend that, according to sources, Joe and Sophie are ending their four-year marriage.

According to TMZ, Joe Jonas has sought advice from at least two divorce attorneys in Los Angeles, engaging in discussions concerning his marriage to Sophie. Furthermore, the outlet cited that sources close to the couple provided details indicating that the singer has already taken steps to begin dissolving his marriage with the former Game of Thrones actress.

The source referenced by TMZ revealed that the couple reportedly has been dealing with a “serious crisis” for over six months. Furthermore, the source shared that during the past three months, Joe has been the primary caregiver for their two children despite his commitments on tour with the Jonas Brothers. The children are with him as the band is currently performing in the United States.

Since Sophie and Joe have been very discreet and private about their relationship, no one suspected this alleged separation, as they even had made some public appearances together. However, a few days ago, Joe was seen without his wedding ring, which raised concerns among their fans. Plus, the singer and actress also put up for sale the house they purchased together in Miami, which they had acquired just a year ago. These moves undoubtedly served as clues that their relationship could be encountering difficulties.

It’s important to highlight that, up to this point, neither of the two artists has issued any comments regarding their relationship status, remaining private on the situation. Nevertheless, the singer’s fans noticed that Joe Jonas wore his wedding ring in a recent Labor Day photo he shared on his social media.

In the photo, he is seated alongside his two brothers, Nick and Kevin, with a stunning sunset as the backdrop. This recent post has sparked new speculation among their followers, who now believe that things could be improving between the couple after seeing the singer wearing his ring again.