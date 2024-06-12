Kate Hudson and her son Ryder share rare photo at fashion show in Italy

Kate Hudson and her son have made a rare public appearance together. Kate and Ryder Robinson were spotted at the front row seat of as Max Mara fashion show hosted in Venice, Italy.

©GettyImages



Ryder and Hudson seated in the front row of the show

Ryder, 20, was accompanying his mother and appeared to be having a great time alongside her. The two smiled for the cameras and made faces at each other for various images, with Hudson wearing a black dress with a dip in the chest. She wore her hair styled wavy and loose and accesorized her outfit with some jewelry, including some stunning turquoise earrings.

In the case of Ryder, he wore black pants and matching clogs alongside a striped black and white button up. Underneath, he wore a white t-shirt. Hudson shares Ryder with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and has spoken about the tight bond that the two share in the past.

©GettyImages



Ryder and Hudson

Hudson and Robinson’s relationship

Hudson has opened up about her children in previous occasions. She has three kids: Ryder, Bingham Bellamy, 12, and Rani Hudson, 5. She’s discussed her relationship with Robinson in the past, sharing thatthe two share a special connection due to the fact that he’s her eldest.

“But because I guess I was young when I had him, it’s a different relationship than with my other kids. So he’s seen me through all of my good times, my bad times, this boyfriend, not that boyfriend,” said Hudson in a discussion with PEOPLE. “He’s seen me through it all. And that’s very different because I never had an adult life really without him.”