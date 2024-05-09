Kate Hudson says she and her mom Goldie Hawn can see ghosts

Kate Hudson believes she and her mother, Goldie Hawn, have special mystical abilities. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Hudson addressed the rumors of mysticism that have circulated her and her mother, confirming that they both can see ghosts.

Kate Hudson at the “The Howard Stern Show”

Hudson discussed her experiences with Stern, revealing that her abilities aren’t as straightforward as people might think. “You and your mom can see dead people, right?” asked Stern directly. “I can see everything,” said Hudson.

“It’s like you get these sort of messages,” she said. “When I was a little girl, it was actually quite wild because I could see ghosts all the time. I was a little bit like The Sixth Sense — like, ‘I see dead people.’ It was a little bit like that when I was younger.”

Hudson has discussed she and her mother’s ability to perceive things in previous occasions. In an appearance on “Alan Carr: Chatty Man,” Hudson explained that instead of seeing something, it was more of a feeling. ‘Me and my mom Goldie can see dead people. It is not really seeing, it is feeling a spirit. A fifth energy. I believe in energy. I believe our brains can manifest into visual things.”

Hudson’s musical career

Hudson is launching her first record “Glorius,” this May 17th. Over the past months, she’s been discussing her project and why she decided to take a leap and pursue music at this point in her career. “I love music. I’ve loved music my entire life. It was my first love, and I’ve been writing music my whole life,” she said in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“And I thought it was something I’d only have for myself until, like, COVID. And then I was like, ‘I’ll regret not just putting it out in the world.’”