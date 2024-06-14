Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramírez files for divorce from Ryan DeBolt

Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramírez is ready for the next chapter of their life as a single person. The actor has officially filed for divorce from their husband, Ryan DeBolt, after announcing their separation three years ago.





Ramírez and DeBolt announced their separation publicly in 2021 after saying “I do” in 2012. TMZ broke the news this week that Ramírez filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They listed the date of separation as January 2018. The outlet also reports that Ramírez requested the pair’s assets be divided per their prenuptial agreement and that the court’s ability to award spousal support for either party be terminated.

The And Just Like That... star came out as nonbinary in August 2020.

It’s been a long time coming for the former couple. They shared in a 2021 since-deleted Instagram post, “We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths. Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families‘ privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms.” Ramírez’s Instagram has since been deleted altogether.

The Mexican actress and business analyst got married in 2012 at a private beachside ceremony in New York. The notoriously private star opened up about their relationship with Latina magazine ahead of their engagement saying they “never quite found my best friend and my romantic relationship all rolled up in one.”

The former couple shares no children.