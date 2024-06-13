Drake's viral 'soccer dad look' is the men's version of 'quiet luxury'

Drake has established himself as a trendsetter for men, and this isn’t a recent development. For years, the rapper has been impressing his followers with his unique looks, whether it’s the jewelry he wears, the sneakers he flaunts, or the nail polish on his fingers. From what it looks like, Drake genuinely cares about fashion and is always down to rock a look - even if it will turn heads.





A few days ago, the singer was spotted supporting his son Adonis’ soccer game. For the occasion, he wore what we can call a simple yet elegant “soccer dad look.” It quickly went viral, with many praising and joking about the look. “He wants to be princess Diana so bad” read a viral meme.

Baggy pants are definitely in

While skinny jeans dominated the 2010s, their era has seemingly come to an end. Today, straight and wide cuts are in fashion, and Drake is leading the crusade.

©@champagnepapi



His glasses and watch helped finish the look

With an aesthetic that combines masculine quiet luxury and the return of retro fashion, the rapper paired ultra-wide pants with a classic white t-shirt and boots. He also tied a white sweater around his shoulders and added a leather belt to stylize his silhouette..

Drake: an entrepreneur

His interest in fashion and beauty is so strong that the singer has his own clothing line, “Nocta.” This line has featured a series of collaborations, with the most recent standout being with Nike.

