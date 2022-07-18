Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially husband and wife after tying the knot in Las Vegas in an intimate and surprise wedding surrounded by their loved ones. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter confirming that she is now Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

In an emotional letter, Mrs. Affleck shared details from their wedding ceremony, including how they patiently waited for their marriage license alongside other couples. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she said.

©Jennifer Lopez/On The JLo



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married in Las Vegas

“Behind us, two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” Lopez wrote. “We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

©onthejlo.com



The Hollywood couple surprised everyone after rekindling their romance in 2021, with fans of the two stars wondering why they decided to get back together after their 2000s romance ended the first time.

Earlier this year, the iconic singer and actress revealed the reason for their breakup and what makes it different this time. “It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love…. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” she explained, “But also there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out.”

Jennifer says that trouble in their relationship was caused by media attention and because the two stars “were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”

She also took a moment to share how she felt during that difficult breakup, declaring, “It was brutal. It’s one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business.”

Jennifer said they thought about their future together before making a decision. “I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” she admitted, “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives.”

Jennifer and Ben's love are a perfect example of the red string fate, an old myth that assures that two people connected by a red thread are destined lovers, regardless of place, time, or circumstances. The cord may stretch or tangle but never break. The Afflecks are soulmates,