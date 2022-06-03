Lynda Carter just proved why Wonder Woman is the ultimate queer icon

Lynda Carter is showing her support for the LGBTQ community, proving to be one the most iconic queer legends on and off the screen.

The actress took a moment to share some sweet words for her fans, just in time to celebrate pride month, revealing why she is an inspiration and a beacon of light, following her portrayal of Wonder Woman.

However some online users had a different opinion and the actress was quick to respond. Lynda wrote, “So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans” adding a photo of the iconic character.

“Wonder Woman IS NOT A SUPER HERO FOR GAYS!” one person commented on her post, to which she replied, “You’re right. She’s a superhero for bisexuals!”

She then highlighted the influence of her character in pop culture and in queer history. “I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” Carter stated.

The actress commented on her interaction with fans and shared some of her experience. “Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

Fans of the star also agreed in the comment section. “She is canonically queer and also the idea of all the women on paradise island being virgins is LAUGHABLE,” one person wrote, while someone else added “Happy Pride Month, Lynda! And thanks for being such an amazing ally.”