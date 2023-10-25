Bad Bunny shares his favorite song from his new record while in Shrek outfit

Bad Bunny shared a new TikTok looking very different. The clip, recorded from the night of his Saturday Night Live episode, shows him dressed as Shrek, revealing one of his favorite songs from his new record, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana.”

@badbunny tengo 22 temas favoritos en NSLQVAPM y este es uno de ellos... cual es el tuyo?? ♬ MR. OCTOBER - Bad Bunny

The video shows Bad Bunny in his full Shrek costume dancing along to “MR. OCTOBER,” the fifth track of his record. “I have 22 favorite songs in NSLQVAPM and this is one of them... Which one is yours?” reads the caption.

The video was recorded while Bad Bunny was serving as host in Saturday Night Live, with the Shrek outfit used in one of his skits alongside Please Don’t Destroy, the comedy group made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy. The skit is hilarious and shows Bad Bunny pitching a Shrek movie to the group, with each of them dressed up as Donkey, Puss In Boots, and Michael Jackson. As the three painstakingly go through Bad Bunny’s script, which includes a love affair and a trip to space, he ultimately throws it in the trash claiming he didn’t like it.

Bad Bunny’s SNL episode

Bad Bunny’s SNL episode aired last Saturday, with him serving as host and performer. The evening was a celebration of his Latino heritage that showcased his skills as an artist, whether singing onstage or performing alongside seasoned comedians. It featured special appearaces from Pedro Pascal,Mick Jagger, and Lady Gaga.

