Zendaya and Tom Holland attend the Rangers Game while wearing matching jerseys

Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, and now we can see why. The lovebirds attended the Detroit Red Wings vs. New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden, while wearing jerseys with each other’s names and the number 96, referencing the year they were born. Zendaya’s Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and Tom’s younger brother Harry joined the power couple.

The happy couple’s outing comes after they were spotted on Wednesday, February 16, as they headed to the premiere of Holland’s latest film, Uncharted. Once again, they were wearing outfits that perfectly complemented one another.

Tom and Zendaya are very private; however the rumors of their off-screen romance have been swirling since they first starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. But it wasn’t confirmed until years later in 2021 when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom told GQ.

He continued, “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway.”