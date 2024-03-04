Tom Brady shares glimpse of his Miami mansion and lavish pool

Tom Brady is feeling blessed. The fan-favorite athlete is giving fans and followers a glimpse of his luxury Miami mansion, located at Indian Creek Island, which is described as one of the wealthiest private communities in Miami Beach.

The former NFL star took to social media to share a photo of his jaw-dropping backyard, including a lavish pool and lush palm trees. The sportsman seemed to be in good spirits, sharing his appreciation to be home.

Brady purchased the property with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen back in 2020 at $17 million. “Home is where the heart is,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. Brady also has some celebrity neighbors, including Ivanka Trump, who lives with her husband Jared Kushner, and their kids.

Other celebrities and stars who own properties in the exclusive area, include Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Julio Iglesias, and David Guetta, among others. Known as “the billionaire bunker,” the Biscayne Bay area has its own police force and has a guard-gated bridge.

Brady has spent many memorable moments with his family at his mansion. “I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me. As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters,” he recently shared.

“I’ll never take these people for granted,” he wrote on Instagram, adding photos of his kids and family members. “Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them,” Brady stated. Back on Valentine’s Day, the athlete shared a sweet tribute to his kids, calling them his “Forever Valentines.”