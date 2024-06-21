Roger Federer opens up about his 'incredible' wife; 'She taught me what discipline is'

Roger Federer is aware of the impact that his wife has had on his life and career. As he promotes his new film, "Federer: Twelve Final Days," where he reckons with retirement from tennis, Federer has been discussing the project and his life now that tennis is not the center of it. In a new interview, he opened up about his wife, Mirka Vavrinec, and the pivotal role she's played in his life.

© Karwai Tang Roger Federer and Mirka Vavrinec

In an interview with El Pais, Federer revealed that his wife has been involved with his career for decades and that she's taught him many important things that he's used throughout his career. "We met at the Sydney Games, when I hadn’t won any titles yet, so she’s been with me almost every step of the way. She has helped me a lot in difficult moments and has played a very important role in keeping me motivated," he said.

"She also taught me what discipline is, because she is incredibly disciplined; I was more the player, the performer, so to speak, and I needed to be guided in that aspect. Obviously, she also worked very hard in the second part of my career with the kids [they have four, two twin boys and two twin girls], making everything work as we traveled on the Tour; the logistics were crazy and she’s been incredible in that regard.

One of Federer's favorite moments in the film features his wife

Federer shared that he was excited for Vavrinec to be involved in the film and that she's included in one of his favorite moments. "There’s a very touching moment where she says how meaningful it’s been and how much she’s always loved watching me play; that’s one of the most touching moments because you see everything she’s been through with me," he said.