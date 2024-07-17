Christian Nodal and Johnny Depp meet and look like long-lost brothers

Two worlds have collided with Christian Nodal and Johnny Depp crossing paths in Italy. The Mexican singer is currently in the country, and on July 17, he shared photos posing with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. He made the caption an ode to his famous franchise with five pirate flag emojis.

In the photos, they look like long-lost brothers, with the same color and style of shirt, similar tattoos, boots, and sunglasses. The 61-year-old actor looked happy to meet the singer.

Nodal tagged the location as the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy, where he performed on July 15 at a ceremony honoring one of music's greats, Andrea Bocelli. The tribute, which took place in Bocelli's hometown, celebrates his 30-year career and has been a star-studded affair.

They must have run into each other for Bocelli's performance, which Depp was a special guest at. In videos posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Depp can be seen playing guitar on stage while the Italian Tenor sings along.

Bocello has taken center stage on July 15 and 17 and will finish on July 19. Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were among the guests at his first performance.

Depp's appearance in Italy must have been what paparazzi snapped him on the way to last week. The Oscar Award-winning actor was photographed while traveling out of London Heliport with the same guitar he performed on stage with. He was also with his new girlfriend, 28-year-old Yulia Vlasov.

She is a Russian model and beautician, and according to the DailyMail, they met in August 2021 at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival and have been hanging out since then. A source told the outlet the relationship is "casual," and they've been seeing each other "here and there" over the past two years.