Cindy Crawford shares Kaia Gerber photoshoot, says ‘baby stole my look!’

Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, look strikingly similar. A photoshoot used this to their advantage, which Cindy playfully mentioned in an Instagram post.

“Baby stole my look!” she captioned the post, which features two photos, one of her daughter and one of herself, wearing sweaters with the USA flag and having the same pose.

The original photo was taken when Cindy was at the peak of her modeling career, in the year 1994 and was the cover of Elle Magazine. A couple of years later, she would marry Rande Gerber, and have two children, Kaia and Presley, who are both models.

Kaia is closely following her mother’s footsteps, while also carving her own path. She was featured as Elle’s cover for the December/January issue, where she’s seen posing with two totally different yet beautiful outfits. While Kaia is very much a model, she’s also interested in pursuing other creative aspects of her career. She’s recently had appearances in the TV series “American Horror Story” and “American Horror Stories.”