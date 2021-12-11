Cindy Crawford shares Kaia Gerber photoshoot, says ‘baby stole my look!’

Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, look strikingly similar. A photoshoot used this to their advantage, which Cindy playfully mentioned in an Instagram post.
“Baby stole my look!” she captioned the post, which features two photos, one of her daughter and one of herself, wearing sweaters with the USA flag and having the same pose.
The original photo was taken when Cindy was at the peak of her modeling career, in the year 1994 and was the cover of Elle Magazine. A couple of years later, she would marry Rande Gerber, and have two children, Kaia and Presley, who are both models.
Kaia is closely following her mother’s footsteps, while also carving her own path. She was featured as Elle’s cover for the December/January issue, where she’s seen posing with two totally different yet beautiful outfits. While Kaia is very much a model, she’s also interested in pursuing other creative aspects of her career. She’s recently had appearances in the TV series “American Horror Story” and “American Horror Stories.”
Cindy has commented on Kaia’s confidence and bravery to pursue different things. "I'm proud of her because I guess in that way she is more confident than I was at that age," she said in the podcast “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo.” "There were certainly things like even in high school I sort of wanted to go out for, [like] the school play. None of my friends were and I didn't know if I'd be good at it, so I didn't do it," Cindy said.
According to Cindy, Kaia has long been interested in acting, making appearances in school plays throughout her childhood and teenage years. She explained that once the pandemic struck and modeling gigs slowed down, Kaia decided to give acting an opportunity. "She wasn't traveling and wasn't modeling because there were no shoots anywhere. She started auditioning and taking online acting classes," Cindy said.