Kate’s mom Carole Middleton is celebrating a milestone

Carole Middleton’s business is celebrating a milestone! On Tuesday, Party Pieces announced that they have reached 50,000 followers on Instagram. “We’ve reached 50k followers! Thanks to each and every one of you for making Party Pieces part of your special occasions over the years,” the company said.

“We absolutely love celebrating milestones, so to mark this one we’re giving five of our followers a £50 voucher to spend on an upcoming celebration,” Party Pieces added.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother, 66, is the founder of the company. According to the Party Pieces website, it all began back in 1987 when Carole “﻿was a young mother looking for inspiration for her daughter’s birthday party when she realised there was a gap in the market for time-pressed parents like her, who wanted to create imaginative parties for their children. Since then the focus has always been on curating products which are simple, fun and which look lovely too: from the brightest balloon arches to the most tasteful table decor.”

Party Pieces’ milestone comes two days after Carole’s eldest daughter Kate celebrated a milestone of her own. The Duchess turned 40 on Sunday, Jan. 9. To mark her birthday, Kensington Palace released three new photographic portraits of the Duchess.